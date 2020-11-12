Sheldon UMC to host fall-winter rummage sale
The Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. Fifth St. in Sheldon, will host its fall-winter rummage sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is at the corner of Fifth and Iroquois streets, and the event takes place in the basement. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
There have been many new donations since the last sale, with this sale featuring glassware, dishes, kitchen items; clothing for men, women and children; lots of winter coats, lamps, bedding, tools, shoes, purses, toys, books, framed art and technology items.
There will also be a raffle for 10 baskets which have been put together by church members. The drawing will take place on Saturday, and winners will called. All proceeds go toward church repairs.
Calvary Community Church hosting women’s retreat
Calvary Community Church, 500 Gladiolus St. in Momence, is hosting a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marli Brown. Brown is an author and will share about her book, “Warring Well: Battling in the Spiritual Realm.”
Registration fee is $30 and includes lunch. To register for the event, call Donna at 815-545-2050.
Concert with Randy and Marli Brown
A concert with Randy and Marli Brown will be 10 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Community Church, 500 Gladiolus St., Momence.
Enjoy a morning of uplifting music along with a word for thought presented by Randy and Marli Brown. A love-offering will be taken to help cover the many expenses of ministry.
