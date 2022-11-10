church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

On Saturday, Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee, will host the annual free Thanksgiving dinner. Deliveries will be limited to senior facilities only by calling 815-939-1713. The public will be served at noon. Pastor is Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes.

Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Thanksgiving Service

