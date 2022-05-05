St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, hosts Eucharistic Adoration from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.
New Vision Food Pantry & Cinco Program
From noon to 3 p.m. tomorrow at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Cinco de Mayo program at the church. For more information, call 815-231-6756.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Rummage Sale
Rummage Sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 19 and May 20. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.
Clifton Baptist’s mom’s night
Clifton Baptist Church at 390 S. Forest St., Clifton, will host a Mom’s Night Out event. At 7 p.m. tonight, the event will feature Glory Way Quartet, which originates from Ohio.
Fellowship and refreshments will be served immediately after the event. A love offering will be taken to help the group offset their travel expenses.
For more information, leave a message at 815-694-2183, or call Christi Mayer 815-405-2572. The church’s mailing address is P.O. Box 484, Clifton, IL 60927.
13th Annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale
A garage sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2 and 3, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4. The sale is sponsored by First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler, Wilmington.
Everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales at the church and throughout the whole town. Stop by for lunch at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 3, and check out our bake sale. Listing Maps will be available for pick up at the church beginning at 8 a.m. June 2 and throughout the sale dates. For more information, call 815-476-5474.