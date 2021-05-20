St. Rose of Lima Chapel celebrating monthly Mass
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on May 28. Reservations are required because of COVID restrictions.
To reserve a seat, call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. The call will be the reservation. There will not be a return call. Name, number in party and phone number are required. Everyone must wear a facemask, observe social distancing and sanitize their hands. Ushers will seat everyone. Enter through the west door, under the canopy. The elevator is close by.
Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. No reservation is necessary.
Virtual adoration continues from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page.
Sunday services for First UMC in Grant Park
First United Methodist Church, 110 Maple St., Grant Park, holds its services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The pastor is Amy Smith.
“Open hearts, open minds, open doors.”