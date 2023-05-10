Glazin’ the Trail

At 9 a.m. May 20, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, will host a 5K family run/walk at Kankakee Community College. The cost is $35, and kids younger than 12 are free. Funds raised will support Catholic Charities’ programs.

To register, go to catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, or call 815-724-1140.

