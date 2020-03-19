St. Rose of Lima Chapel services canceled
All services at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee are canceled due to the COVID-19 virus until re-evaluation by Bishop Richard Pates, of the Diocese of Joliet.
Diocese of Joliet cancels Masses indefinitely
Masses at all Diocese of Joliet Catholic parishes have been canceled indefinitely, as Bishop Richard Pates issued a statement late Monday. In Pates’ statement he thanked everyone for their cooperation, as Masses were first canceled this past weekend due to the COVID-19 virus.
“I fully realize and feel the painful loss along with you the cancellation of Masses on weekends,” said Pates in the statement. “Because celebrating Mass is central to whom we are, I understand that its absence creates a palpable void. However, out of genuine concern for the welfare of everyone, I believe it is prudent to cancel weekend Masses for the time being.”
Some liturgical gatherings can be held, provided they meet strict guidelines.
Last supper presentation postponed at Bradley church
Bradley Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland, Bradley, has postponed its presentation of “The Living Last Supper” which was scheduled for Thursday, April 9.
