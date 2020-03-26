New Jerusalem cancels Community Guest Day
New Jerusalem SDA Church, 1605 E. North St. in Bradley, has canceled its Community Guest Day on Saturday over coronavirus concerns. A new date will be announced later.
Award recipients are Billie Burrell, Vurnice Maloney and Peter Martin.
Messiah in the Passover to be April 9
Messiah in the Passover, a vivid and exciting demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will be 6 p.m. April 9 at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road in Bourbonnais.
Messiah in the Passover begins with the traditional Passover Seder table complete with all the articles of the Jewish celebration. The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper that Messiah celebrated with the disciples, giving special emphasis on the redemptive significance of the crucifixion.
The meeting is open to the public, and Calvary Bible Church invites the entire community to attend. For more information, call 815-932-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!