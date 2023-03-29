church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

Monthly Mass at St. Rose of Lima

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. March 31. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

From 4:40-8:30 p.m., Stella Bear Foods will be serving a three-course Lenten Dinner, downstairs in conjunction with the Mass. The cost is $17 per person, and carry-out is available. If only attending the dinner, also enter through the west door.

