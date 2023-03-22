St. Anne Catholic Church Fish Fry
St. Anne Catholic Church will be bringing back its fish fry events to the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne. The next event will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
The cost is $14 for adults and $5 for children. There also will be prizes raffled off.
There will be fried or baked pollock, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and beverages. Another meal option is a quarter-cheese pizza, chips, dessert and beverages.
Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru are available.
Watseka United Methodist Rummage Sale
The Watseka United Methodist Church is planning a rummage sale on March 24-25. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, and then from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.
New Jerusalem’s Community Guest Day
On Saturday, the New Jerusalem SDA Church, 1605 East North St., Bradley, will have a Community Guest Day. At 10 a.m. will be Bible study and at 11 a.m. will be Divine Hour.
The Divine Hour message will be delivered by Pastor Paul Desmonde Lowe.
Members of the community will be honored, including Vurnice Maloney, Pete Martin, Billie Burrell and Kent Wade.
Also, the church will celebrate and honor the 107th birthday of member Lucille Fraser.
Monthly Mass at St. Rose of Lima
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on March 31. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.
From 4:40-8:30 p.m., Stella Bear Foods will be serving a three-course Lenten Dinner, downstairs in conjunction with the Mass. The cost is $17 per person and carry-out is available. If only attending the dinner, also enter through the west door.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Stations of the Cross are said shortly after 3 p.m. during Lent.
Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, Manteno Women of Faith will sponsor the Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair at 255 W. Second St., Manteno. Treats will be available from Nothing Bundt Cakes and LoveALatte.
For more information, email mantenoumwcraftfair @yahoo.com, or call/text Sue Ross at 815-405-5021.
Easter Egg Hunt, vendor fair in Momence
First United Methodist Church of Momence will host an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1. Children in fifth grade and under are invited to join in the fun at 10 a.m. at the church located at 111 W. Fourth Street. All participants must be accompanied by an adult.
Bring a basket or bag for their collected eggs. Participants are asked to gather inside the church at 10 a.m. to receive instructions for the hunt. Enter the church building through the main entrance on Fourth Street. The event will be held rain or shine.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 1, the First United Methodist Church will host a Craft and Vendor Fair. A variety of vendors and crafters will be on hand selling their wares.
Donuts will be available to purchase from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Chicken salad on a croissant, hot dogs and walking tacos will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drinks will also be available. Proceeds will be used to fund our annual school supply give away scheduled for August.
Easter Cantata in Kankakee
At 10:30 a.m. on April 2, the Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will present an Easter cantata, “Jesus! The Resurrection of the Messiah” by Mary McDonald and Rose Aspinall. The choir will be conducted by Kavin Sampson and accompanied by a woodwind ensemble. Tenor soloist will be Mike Birr of Kankakee. Narrators will be Tom Cunnington and Chole Cunnington, both of Kankakee.
Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. It is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
Last Supper presentation
Begin your Holy Week experience by attending a live presentation of the Last Supper. Listen as the twelve apostles react to the news that Jesus had just announced, “One of you will betray me.” The apostles speak their minds and ask the question, “Is it I?”
The living dramatization will be presented at Maternity BVM Parish in Bourbonnais at 7 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 308 E Marsile St., Bourbonnais. This is a Lenten experience unlike any other in your life. This is a free event open to all.
Walk the Labyrinth, Stations of the Cross
Kankakee St. Mark and Bradley Wesley United Methodist Churches invite the community to participate in Walk the Labyrinth and experience Stations of the Cross during Holy Week, April 3-5, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista, Kankakee.
Using the labyrinth involves moving one’s body and opening one’s heart to Jesus. All you have to do is follow the path to the center, spending time in the center and following the same path out.
Call Kankakee St. Mark at 815-933-8621 or Bradley Wesley 815-933-7932 if you have any questions.
— Daily Journal staff report