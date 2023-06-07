...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE IGNITION AND SPREAD TODAY...
The combination of a very dry airmass and increasingly breezy
northeasterly winds this afternoon will result in an elevated
fire weather threat. Fires that ignite in these weather conditions
can spread rapidly, making them hard to control. For this reason,
consider postponing any outdoor burning.
Our Savior Lutheran Church, 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, is hosting a bake and rummage sale June 8-10. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 and 9, the sale will run and the rummage sale only will be half off items. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon June 10.
Vacation Bible School
From 6-8 p.m. starting June 12 through June 16 at Aroma Park United Methodist Church will be a daily Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme is “A Friend in Jesus,” and it’s open to ages 6-14. To register, call 815-932-8151.
St. George Church’s Summerfest
On July 26, St. George Church will host its 76th Annual St. George Church Summerfest. The barbecue chicken dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the church grounds at 5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Donation cost is $12.
There will be a country store, refreshments, kiddie tractor pull (from 3-4:30 p.m.), kids games and activities, music by Chris James and cash prizes and raffles. Cash prizes range from $300 to $1,000.
