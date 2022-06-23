St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the West door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. Ushers will help with seating. All are welcome.
Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.
New Vision Food Pantry
From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church celebrating 47th anniversary
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Drive, Bradley, will be celebrating their 47th anniversary with a group of guest speakers. All services begin at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of Sunday which begins at 3:30 p.m. The church pastor is Rev. Clarence Dailey.
• June 23 — Pastor Ernest Rucker, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Kankakee.
• June 24 — Pastor Tom Ivy, New Vision Baptist Church, Kankakee.
• June 26 — Dr. Pastor Clyde Posley, Antioch Baptist Church, Indianapolis, Ind.
St. Peter’s United tailgate service
At 9 a.m. Sunday, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park will be having a tailgate service where service will be held outside, followed by grilling and games.
Vacation Bible School
At Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School, students will enjoy an interactive, energizing, Bible-based good time as they go on a quest in search of the King’s Armor. They will become Knights and discover how to serve God and God’s mission for their lives. Every day there will be something new to enjoy.
Location: Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield
Ages: 4-10
Time, dates, themes: 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 18 (Crazy Hair/Hat Day), July 20 (Crazy Sock Day), July 22 (Wear Blue)
Our mission this year is Feed the Dragon. We are taking any can or boxed donations.
Friday night after the opening and activity we invite all family members to meet at Bonfield Quarry/Park for hotdogs chips/cookies. At about 7 p.m., we are walking to the park with the kids. Parents can stay for opening/activity and walk with us or meet us at the park.