Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.
New Vision Food Pantry
From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.
13th Annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale
A garage sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2 and 3, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4. The sale is sponsored by First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler, Wilmington.
Everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales at the church and throughout the whole town. Stop by for lunch at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 3, and check out our bake sale. Listing Maps will be available for pick up at the church beginning at 8 a.m. June 2 and throughout the sale dates. For more information, call 815-476-5474.
First Presbyterian garage sale
The First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood will be participating in Braidwood All Town Garage Sale Days. The sales will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 and 11. This will take place throughout the town of Braidwood. Homes that are participating will have Mardi Gras Banners out front. Maps available at the First Presbyterian Church on 106 S. Lincoln St.
Glory Way concert at First Baptist
At 6 p.m., June 11, First Baptist Church, 2268 N. State Route 1-17, Momence, will host a concert performance from Glory Way. For more information on the musical group, go to glorywayquartet.com.
A love offering will be collected. Contact the church at 815-472-2812.
St. Peter’s rummage sale
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, will be hosting a rummage and vendor sale June 16-18. Call 815-465-6191 for more information.