First Baptist Church to hold sewing day
First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee, will be holding their “Little Dresses of Africa” sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 20. Join them to help sew pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world! Please bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help. For more information contact Madonna Raiche 815-592-2534
Asbury United Methodist to host concert
Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will present a special concert from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The concert will feature Asbury’s Music Director, Kavin Sampson, playing several organ selections and special music from the Instruments of Praise ensemble. For more information, contact the church office at (815) 933-4408.
Rehoboth Church to host Blueberry Festival
Rehoboth Mennonite Church, 15937 E. 3000 S. Rd., Pembroke, will host their annual Blueberry Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. There will be a free blueberry pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and a barbecue cookout at noon. For more information, call 815-944-5961 or visit rehobothblueberryfarm.com
