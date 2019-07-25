Asbury United Methodist to host concert
Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will present a special concert from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The concert will feature Kavin Sampson, Asbury’s music director, playing several organ selections and special music from the Instruments of Praise ensemble.
For more information, contact the church office at 815-933-4408.
Christ Deliverance Pentecostal Church holding revival
Christ Deliverance Pentecostal Church at 3954 S. Main Street in Pembroke Township is hosting a three-day tent revival at 7 p.m. nightly through Friday.
The guest speaker will be Pastor Joseph Joyce of Harvest Time Ministries in Richton Park.
True Holiness hosting summer revival
True Holiness Church of God In Christ at 194 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee is hosting its summer revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday (July 29-31).
The speaker will be Elder John Lane each night.
St. Patrick’s Church Momence book sale is this weekend
St. Patrick’s Church at 119 N. Market St. in Momence is having a book sale with a large inventory of books onfrom 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday. in the church hall.
For more information, call the office at 815-472-2864.
Rehoboth Mennonite Church celebrating 70 years
Rehoboth Mennonite Church, 15437 E. 3000S Road in Pembroke Township is celebrating its 70 years of worship with two services at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. At 1 p.m. all are welcome to enjoy a country meal.
Other church choir o representatives are invited to sing A & B selections and encouraging words from pastors. RSVP by calling 815-944-5961 or 815-944-5594.
Maternity BVM hosting Camp MOSH
Maternity BVM Church in Bourbonnais is hosting Camp MOSH from Sunday through Aug. 2.
The sixth annual Camp MOSH is a week-long volunteer service camp comprised of youth from Maternity BVM parish and the surrounding community, as well as adults from Materninty. For more information, visit mbvmchurch.org/campmosh or call 815-933-8285.
