St. John the Baptist to host annual parish homecoming
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1500 E. 2710N Road, L’Erable, will host its annual parish homecoming from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Arlene Lanoue at 815-428-7491.
Pleasant Grove to hold outdoor worship
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, will hold outdoor worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Food will be served after the service. For more information, call the Rev. Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327.
Morning Star to host 2019 Revival
Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host its 2019 Ignite Revival July 14-20.
Community Youth choir rehearsals will start at 6 p.m. through July 14-16.
College night will start at 7 p.m. July 17. War night will start at 7 p.m. July 18. Glimpse of Heaven will start at 9 a.m. July 20. Meet at Pioneer Park and march around the city to show unity.
All are welcome to join. For more information, call the church at 815-939-2100.
Shiloh Baptist Church to celebrate 108 years
Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, 945 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, will celebrate 108 years of ministry with services today through Sunday.
Guest speakers will include Pastor Lori Holmes of Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church (7 p.m. today), Pastor Montele Crawford of Morning Star M.B. Church (7 p.m. Friday), and Pastor Chris Allen of Mt. Moriah M.B. Church of Chicago, (3:30 p.m. Sunday).
For more information, call Minister Robert Allen at 815-939-1631.
