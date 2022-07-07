St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, hosts Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.
New Vision Food Pantry
From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.
Revival Kankakee
From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee, the church will host Revival Kankakee. The church and People of Freedom invite the public for dinner and worship.
Vacation Bible School
At Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School, students will enjoy an interactive, energizing, Bible-based good time as they go on a quest in search of the King’s Armor.
Location: Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield
Ages: 4-10
Time, dates, themes: 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 18 (Crazy Hair/Hat Day), July 20 (Crazy Sock Day), July 22 (Wear Blue)
Our mission this year is Feed the Dragon. We are taking any canned or boxed donations.
Friday night after the opening and activity, we invite all family members to meet at Bonfield Quarry Park for hot dogs, chips and cookies. At about 7 p.m., we are walking to the park with the kids. Parents can stay for opening/activity and walk with us or meet us at the park.
For more information, call 815-802-9805.
Sandwich Drive-Thru
From 5 to 8 p.m. July 23, St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society will host a porkchop sandwich drive-thru in the alley behind the school gym. Enter at north end off of Grove Street in Bradley (signs will direct). Sandwich with chips and applesauce is $8. Add water or can of soda for $1 extra.
All proceeds go to helping make the church more handicap and mobility accessible.
Love’s Closet
Manteno Church of God, at 126 E. First St., Manteno, will be hosting a Summer Clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon July 23.
From 9 a.m. to noon July 30, they will be giving away free book bags and school supplies.
Clothing also is available during the year. Those in need can contact Donna at 815-263-9054.