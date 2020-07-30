Our Savior Lutheran holding rummage sale
BRADLEY — Our Savior Lutheran Congregational Rummage Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd. in Bradley.
There will be special savings on Saturday. Masks required and are available for sale at door.
For more information, call 815-814-5463.
St. Patrick’s having rummage sale
MOMENCE — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence is having a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church at 119 N. Market St., Momence.
St. Rose of Lima Chapel holding adoration
KANKAKEE — St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have Eucharistic adoration from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Mass at 6 p.m. this Friday
Enter through the west door. Everyone must wear a mask and will be given instructions for COVID-19 precautions before worshiping.
