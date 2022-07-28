Eucharistic Adoration at St. Rose’s
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, hosts Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.
Monthly mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Friday.
New Vision Food Pantry
From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.
Supply Giveaway
Manteno Church of God, at 126 E. First St., Manteno, will be hosting giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon July 30, they will be giving away free book bags and school supplies.
Clothing also is available during the year. Those in need can contact Donna at 815-263-9054.
Herscher-Style BBQ Chicken Dinner
From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Herscher United Methodist Men’s Club will be hosting a “Herscher-Style” BBQ Chicken Dinner in Herscher’s Village Park.
There will be half- or quarter-chicken dinners, which also include sides, chips, roll and butter, cookies and lemonade or water. There is a cost for the meals. Carryouts are available. Everyone is welcome.
Bishop Mac 100th Celebration Mass
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Bishop MacNamara Catholic School will be hosting an opening mass and reception to kick off the 100th Year Celebration.
This event is open to everyone — alumni, students, families, friends and the community. RSVP by calling 815-214-9679. The mass will be held at 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Most Reverend Ronald A. Hicks, Bishop of Joliet, Presiding. Rededication of SPH Cornerstone and reception immediately following at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.
Special Sunday Service
We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee, and Pastor James K. Smith, will have a special service and guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Mrs. Viesta Wells, former teacher/mentor to students at Westview High School, will share words of encouragement and inspiration. She now resides in California, and was a educator from 1971-1983.
The theme for the occasion: “Honoring Those Who Are Worthy To Be Honored.” John 5:23, Psalm 50:14-15. Asking all former students and teachers to be in attendance.
Sacred Heart Church scholarship fundraisers
Sacred Heart Church, at 588 S. 10000W Road, Bonfield, will host a fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Parish Hall. Ice cream sundaes and cookies will be served. There also will be Bingo, door prizes, a cash raffle and basket raffles.
Gardening Seminars at Morning Star Baptist
Morning Star Baptist Church, at 570 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting “We Love Gardening and You Will Too!” a series of free gardening seminars all beginning at 11 a.m.
• Saturday, July 30
• Saturday, August 27
• Saturday, October 22
Dr. Rodney Alford will be the speaker for all seminars. Seminars will be held at the Community Center, 525 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church). Call the church office at 815-939-2100 with any questions.
Joint worship in Bonfield
Bonfield Evangelical UMC and Bonfield Grand Prairie UMC will have a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Quarry in the Bonfield Park — 172 Johnson Ave., Bonfield.
Please bring a lawn chair. Potluck to follow.