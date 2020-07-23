First Presbyterian Church having garage sales
BRAIDWOOD — First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood is holding All Town Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25.
Homes in Braidwood that are participating will have bright orange banners out front. Maps are available at the First Presbyterian Church, 106 S. Lincoln St., Braidwood.
Pleasant Grove Missionary holding outreach parade
KANKAKEE — Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church invites the community to join the Outreach Parade at noon on Saturday at Pioneer Park on Hobbie Avenue in Kankakee.
There will be free food, water and soda for everyone. Vendors are welcome, yet, all items must be free.
Donations are accepted and send to: Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, or call Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327.
Our Savior Lutheran holding rummage sale
BRADLEY — Our Savior Lutheran Congregational Rummage Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 and from 8 a.m.-noon on Aug. 1 at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd. in Bradley.
There will be special savings on Saturday. Masks required and are available for sale at door.
For more information, call 815-814-5463.
St. Patrick’s in Momence having rummage sale
MOMENCE — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence is having a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 and from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 at the church at 119 N. Market St., Momence.
It’s accepting donations from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 30 at the church hall basement. No clothes or electronics will be accepted.
St. Rose of Lima Chapel holding adoration, Mass
KANKAKEE — St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have Eucharistic adoration from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Mass at 6 p.m. July 31.
Enter through the west door. Everyone must wear a mask and will be given instructions for COVID-19 precautions before worshiping.
