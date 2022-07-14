Eucharistic Adoration at St. Rose’s
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, hosts Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.
New Vision Food Pantry
From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.
International Healing’s food pantry, giveaway
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the International Healing and Deliverance Center will be hosting a food pantry. The pantry is held the third Saturday of each month and includes homemade food.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23, the church will host a free clothing and snack giveaway. International Healing and Deliverance Center is located at 595 S. West Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-933-0630 for more information.
Blueberry Festival at Rehoboth
Rehoboth Mennonite Church will be hosting a Blueberry Festival from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The festival includes a free pancake breakfast (8 to 10 a.m.), nature walk, music, blueberry picking and farmers’ market.
Call 815-348-9601 with any questions. The church is located at 15729 E. 3000S Road, Pembroke Township. Elder Rose Covington.
Little Dresses for Africa
First Baptist Church of Kankakee 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee will be holding “Little Dresses for Africa” sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Join to help sew pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help. For more information, contact Madonna Raiche at 815-592-2534.
Vacation Bible School
At Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School, students will enjoy an interactive, energizing, Bible-based good time as they go on a quest in search of the King’s Armor.
Location: Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield
Ages: 4-10
Time, dates, themes: 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 18 (Crazy Hair/Hat Day), July 20 (Crazy Sock Day), July 22 (Wear Blue)
Our mission this year is Feed the Dragon. We are taking any canned or boxed donations.
Friday night after the opening and activity, we invite all family members to meet at Bonfield Quarry Park for hot dogs, chips and cookies. At about 7 p.m., we are walking to the park with the kids. Parents can stay for opening/activity and walk with us or meet us at the park.
For more information, call 815-802-9805.
Sandwich Drive-Thru
From 5 to 8 p.m. July 23, St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society will host a porkchop sandwich drive-thru in the alley behind the school gym. Enter at north end off of Grove Street in Bradley (signs will direct). Sandwich with chips and applesauce is $8. Add water or can of soda for $1 extra.
All proceeds go to helping make the church more handicap and mobility accessible.
Love’s Closet
Manteno Church of God, at 126 E. First St., Manteno, will be hosting a Summer Clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon July 23.
From 9 a.m. to noon July 30, they will be giving away free book bags and school supplies.
Clothing also is available during the year. Those in need can contact Donna at 815-263-9054.
Sacred Heart Church scholarship fundraisers
Sacred Heart Church, at 588 S. 10000W Road, Bonfield, will host two fundraisers for the Sacred Heart Catholic Education Scholarship. The first is set for July 21-24 and will be the Annual Multi-Family Garage Sale. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, the garage sale will be at 835 N. Edgemere Drive, Bourbonnais. There will be furniture, clothing, glassware, holiday decorations and more.
The second fundraiser will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Parish Hall. Ice cream sundaes and cookies will be served. There also will be Bingo, door prizes, a cash raffle and basket raffles.
St. Peter’s United tailgate service
At 9 a.m. Sunday, July 24, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park will be having a tailgate service where service will be held outside, followed by grilling and games.
Joint worship in Bonfield
Bonfield Evangelical UMC and Bonfield Grand Prairie UMC will have a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Quarry in the Bonfield Park — 172 Johnson Ave., Bonfield.
Please bring a lawn chair. Potluck to follow.