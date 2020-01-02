Coal City UMC to host Hallelujah Soup Supper
Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City is holding its January Hallelujah Soup Supper from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
They will be serving homemade chicken noodle soup and chili. Each meal includes a choice of soup, sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs are available. The cost will be $9 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children age 6-12; $2 for children age 3-5; and children age 2 & younger eat free.
All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church presenting Epiphany Eve concert
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 296 N. Washington Ave. in Kankakee is presenting an Epiphany Eve Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Friday the 10th day of Christmas.
Vocal and instrumental ensembles of the parish and their friends will be performing a wide variety of music of the season. The aim of the late-in-season concert is to keep the joy and comfort of the wonderful Christmas holiday in our hearts throughout the conclusion of the liturgical calendar, which officially ends on Epiphany, Jan. 6.
Admission is free, and there will be a reception in the church hall afterwards. All our invited. For more information, call Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015.
