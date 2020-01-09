New Vision holding food pantry
New Vision will have its food pantry at 10 a.m. Friday at 1501 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee. It’s first come, first served. Use the back door.
For more information, call 815-231-6756.
New Jerusalem to present Becoming Aware program
New Jerusalem Men’s Day is presenting Becoming Aware with Pastor Kent Nichols at noon on Saturday at 1605 E. North St. in Bradley. Lunch is at 1:30 p.m.
Ron Tunis will present Necessity of Awareness at 3 p.m., and Vesper is at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a breakfast brunch at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Pastor Nichols giving closing thoughts.
For more information, call 815-933-2005.
