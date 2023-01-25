...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries (Life House of Kankakee County), 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will have its second graduation at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 3 p.m. fellowship.
The three candidates who successfully have completed all requirements for graduation are Daryl Vent, Terry Cordes and Owen Jensen.
Jeff Tryban, of Cornerstone Church, Bourbonnais, will be the guest speaker.
The mission of the ministry is “Saving lives one life at a time, one day at a time.”
Choices Food Pantry
From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Choices Youth Outreach International hosts a food pantry at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. All are welcome, and registration is required. For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.
Christ Community Church’s Bible Reset Course
From 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, Christ Community Church will hold a four-week Bible Reset course at 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. The course is open to the public and will be taught by Senior Pastor Steve Surine.
“The new year is a great time for a reset. Whether you’ve read the Bible cover-to-cover many times or are just getting started in learning God’s Word for yourself, there’s something for you,” Surine said in a news release.
“The Bible Reset course will cover what the Bible is, why it can be trusted, how to read and study it and, most importantly, how to apply it to our everyday lives,” he added.
No previous Bible knowledge is necessary. There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring their own Bible or one will be provided.
