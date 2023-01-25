church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

Graduation Day at We Stand for Christ

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries (Life House of Kankakee County), 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will have its second graduation at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 3 p.m. fellowship.

The three candidates who successfully have completed all requirements for graduation are Daryl Vent, Terry Cordes and Owen Jensen.

