St. Rose Chapel to hold monthly Mass
The St. Rose Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will host its monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Jan. 29. Reservations are required. Call 815-573-5455 and leave a message with name, number in party and phone number. The call will be your reservation.
Only 100 people will be admitted because of COVID restrictions, and everyone must wear a mask. Patrons will be given safety instructions upon arrival and taken to their seats. Enter through the west door under the canopy. There will be access to the elevator.
The Wednesday afternoon public adoration has been canceled until further notice due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Virtual adoration is streamed live on the Friends of St. Rose Facebook page from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday.
