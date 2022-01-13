church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

First Baptist Church sewing dreses for Africa

First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee, will be holding Little Dresses for Africa sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone can help sew pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch. For those who don’t sew, there are other things they can do to help.

For more information, contact Madonna Raiche 815-592-2534.

Taize Prayer to be held at Maternity BVM

Taize Prayer will be held on the first Mondays of the month at 6 p.m., at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave. in Bourbonnais.

This simple non-denominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.

The First Monday Taize Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Maternity BVM parish.