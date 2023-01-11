...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, north winds to 35 kt and significant waves to
8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Choices Youth Outreach International hosts a food pantry at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. All are welcome, and registration is required. For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.
New Vision’s food pantry
New Vision, at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have its food pantry from 9-11 a.m. Monday. It is first come, first serve. For more information, call 815-231-6756.
Christ Community Church’s Bible Reset Course
From 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2, Christ Community Church will hold a four-week Bible Reset course at 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. The course is open to the public and will be taught by Senior Pastor Steve Surine.
“The new year is a great time for a reset. Whether you’ve read the Bible cover-to-cover many times or are just getting started in learning God’s Word for yourself, there’s something for you,” Surine said in a news release.
“The Bible Reset course will cover what the Bible is, why it can be trusted, how to read and study it and, most importantly, how to apply it to our everyday lives,” he added.
No previous Bible knowledge is necessary. There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring their own Bible or one will be provided.
