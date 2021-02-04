St. Rose of Lima Chapel planning a prayer garden
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, formerly St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish (established in 1855), 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, is planning a prayer garden with engraved pavers on the west side of the Chapel. The committee is seeking people who may have history or know of someone who may have history with St. Rose Church, who may be interested in purchasing a paver.
We would like to reach people who may have left the area also. These personalized stones are an excellent remembrance of a special occasion, loved one, or ancestor. A 7 by 10-inch paver is $150. A 4 by 8 inch paver is $100. For more information or an order form, call 815-573-5455 and leave a message or visit the website StRoseChapel.com and download a form.
