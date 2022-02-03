Taize Prayer to be held at Maternity BVM
Taize Prayer will be held on the first Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais.
This simple, nondenominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.
Wedding music fair to be held at Maternity BVM
There will be a wedding music fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
Area musicians who play and sing at weddings will be there to help people prepare and hire musicians for upcoming wedding liturgy.
Genesis Community celebrates Black History Month
Genesis Community Ministries at 2100 East Maple St., Kankakee, invites the community to join for Black History Month. Special guest speakers include:
• Feb. 6: Attorney Destinne Burrell
• Feb. 13: Attorney Shavez Rosenthal
• Feb. 20: Dr. Leonard Porter
• Feb. 27: Dr. Rodney Alford
All worship services start at 10:45 a.m., and pastor Dave Robinson can be reached at 815-295-0585.