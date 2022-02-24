...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM
EST/ TODAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow
falling heavy at times, and freezing drizzle. Snowfall rates may
reach one inch per hour this afternoon. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with total ice
accumulations of a glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central
Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/
Friday, with the primary time for heavy falling snow being this
afternoon and early evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this afternoon
and evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the
Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the likelihood for snow to mix
with or change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org.
&&
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Masks are required. Enter through the west door, under the canopy.
The elevator is nearby, if needed. Ushers will show you where to be seated.
Virtual adoration continues from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday on The Friends of St. Rose Chapel Facebook page.
Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required.
Black History program at New Vision
At 4 p.m. Sunday, New Vision MB Church at 1501 E. Merchant, Kankakee, will be honoring local residents in honor of Black History Month with an award ceremony. The event is open to the public.
Watseka food pantry marking 40th anniversary
The Watseka Area Food Pantry is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth St. in Watseka.
The public is invited. Masks will be required per Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The Watseka Area Food Pantry has served all residents of Iroquois County since its inception in 1982.
Community Lenten Services begin on Ash Wednesday
The Community Lenten Services will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays during Lent, beginning on Ash Wednesday, March 2. Below is the schedule for the services.
• March 2, Reddick UMC, 35900 E. 3200N Road in Reddick with pastor Kevin Boesen as the guest speaker.
• March 9, Herscher UMC, 274 N. Elm St., Herscher, with pastor Keith Blankenship as the guest speaker.
• March 16, Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith St. Bonfield, with certified lay servant Terry Goodwin as guest speaker.
• March 23, Essex UMC, 114 Waverly St., Essex, with certified lay servant Carol Desch as guest speaker.
• March 30, Bonfield Grand Prairie, 12408 W. Illinois Route 17, Bonfield, with certified lay servant Diane Wells as the guest speaker.
• April 6, rscher UMC, 274 N. Elm St., Herscher, with certified lay servant Linda Michel as guest speaker.
Lenten offering will be taken to benefit conference initiative, Our Conference, Our Kids. For more information or for transportation needs, call the Herscher UMC office at 815-426-6169.