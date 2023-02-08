church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

St. Anne Catholic Church Fish Fry

St. Anne Catholic Church will be bringing back its fish fry events to the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne. They will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24.

The cost is $14 for adults and $5 for children. There also will be prizes raffled off.

