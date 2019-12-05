Immaculate Conception Parish holding Michael Russell O’Brien concert
Immaculate Conception Parish in Braidwood is hosting a Christmas concert featuring Michael Russell O’Brien at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
This event culminates the parish’s 150th anniversary celebration. Michael was a rock ‘n’ roll recording artist with Oceana Records in the 1990s and headlined at Disney World. He will share the story of his conversion at Medjugorje in Bosnia. Soup and sandwiches will be available for a free will offering in Father White Hall following the concert.
O’Brien will be there to sign autographs and sell his CD’s. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for ages 5-12. For tickets, call Anita Scheer at 815-739-9767.
The Rev. Copeland to hold book signing
The Rev. William H. Copeland Jr., will be signing his first published book, “The Lord will Provide, The Life & Times of Rev. William H. Copeland Jr.,” from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.
Copeland wrote the book with his daughter Monica Copeland-Fountain. The publishing company is the Westside Press Publishing Company. The book cost $15.
Copeland will also be celebrating his 57th preaching anniversary on the same day. Started out preaching under the leadership of the Rev. Wallace Hartsfield of Kansas City, Mo.
Jones Funeral Home hosting Memorial Service
The Jones Funeral Home will be hosting its 19th annual Memorial Service on at 6 pm Dec. 12 at the funeral home at 1055 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee.
Reflections will be by Minister Valerie Robinson, music by Richard Powell and friends. The public is invited to share in this memorable occasion.
Mount Olive to hold preinstallation service
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Ave. in Bradley will hold preinstallation service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday for Pastor Clarance L. Dailey Jr. The speaker will be Pastor Ronald Bartlett of Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee.
Donovan Methodist Church celebrating Swedish heritage
The Donovan Methodist Church will be celebrating its Swedish heritage at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation will recognize St. Lucia as she makes her appearance at the beginning of the service. The Swedish families will be honored, as they share their heritage during the service.
There will be coffee and Swedish foods served after the celebration of worship.
Coal City UMC to host Hallelujah Soup Supper
Coal City United Methodist Church, at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to join for its December Hallelujah Soup Supper from 4-6:30 pm. on Saturday.
They will be serving homemade stuffed green pepper and chicken noodle soups. Each meal includes choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available.
The cost will be $9 for adults and children age 13 and older, $4 for children age 6-12; $2 for children age 3-5; and children age 2 and younger eat free.
All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.
First UMC Chruch in Wilmington hosting benefit concert
The First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Christmas Musical Benefit Concert for local charities, Kuzma Care Cottage and Christian Help Association at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the church at 401 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington.
Several musical groups such as a Community Choir, Praise Ringers Bell Choir, and Island City Brass Quintet will perform both religious and secular arrangements.
Community Choir rehearsals are at 7 p.m. today and and Dec. 12. An offering will be taken for both organizations and refreshments will be served following the concert.
Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church to present holiday concert
The Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will present The Joy of Christmas holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. The program will feature Christmas music performed by the Chancel Choir, the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise ensemble and organ music by Kavin Sampson. There will also be a children’s program. Asbury Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. There is no charge for The Joy of Christmas, but a free-will offering will be taken. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
Aroma Park UMC annual Chili Supper is Dec. 13
Aroma Park United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Chili Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the church at 210 W. Third St., Aroma Park.
The menu includes chili, chicken and dumplings, hot dogs, grilled cheese, salad and dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children younger than 10 and free for children 5 and younger.
There will be a performance at 7 p.m by The Dueling Pianos.
