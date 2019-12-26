Caldwell Chapel holding Watch Service
Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee will hold New Year’s Eve Watch Service from noon-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The speaker will be the Rev. William H. Copeland Jr., oastor emeritus of Morning Star Baptist Church. Communion will be served. Refreshments afterwards. Open to all. Free will offering.
Coal City UMC to host Hallelujah Soup Supper
Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City is holding its January Hallelujah Soup Supper from 4-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
They will be serving homemade chicken noodle soup and chili. Each meal includes a choice of soup, sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs are available. The cost will be $9 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children age 6-12; $2 for children age 3-5; and children age 2 & younger eat free.
All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.
