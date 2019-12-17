Christmas Day Dinner to be served
The Christmas Day Dinnner will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Lisieux Outreach Center, 341 N. St. Joseph Ave. in Kankakee.
It’s free to the community, but reservations must be made by Dec. 23 by calling 815-939-2913.
Blue Christmas Gathering is today
St. John UCC, 1045 W. River St. in Kankakee is holding Blue Christmas Gathering at 6:30 p.m. today.
Christmas can be a painful time. The death of loved ones, the anguish of a broken relationship, the insecurity of employment, the weariness of health, the pain of isolation, or the pressure of making a “happy holiday”—all these can make us feel alone in the midst of the celebrations of the season.
St. John United Church of Christ offers a space and time to acknowledge the sadness and concern that may be present with a Blue Christmas—Gathering to Remember.
The sanctuary will be filled with candlelight and quiet as we take the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern. We will hear scriptures of comfort and sing carols that are a reminder that the time when Jesus was born was not easy as well. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 815-932-3336.
St Paul’s Lutheran Church announces Christmas services
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee will be holding Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. candlelight with communion on Dec. 24.
Christmas Day services are at 10 a.m. with communion on Dec. 25. New Years Eve service is at 6 p.m. with communion on Dec. 31.
For more information, visit stpaulslutheran.net or contact the Rev. Karl Koeppen or the Rev. Michael Hanel at 815-932-0312.
St. Rose Chapel to hold Mass, services
St. Rose of Lima Chapel at 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee is holding Mass at 6 p.m. Dec. 27. There will also be an eucharistic adoration from 1-7 p.m. every Wednesday.
No adoration Dec. 25 and Jan.1, 2020.
Caldwell Chapel holding Watch Service
Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee will hold New Year’s Eve Watch Service from noon-1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The speaker will be the Rev. William H. Copeland Jr., oastor emeritus of Morning Star Baptist Church. Communion will be served. Refreshments afterwards. Open to all. Free will offering.
St. John Paul II announces Christmas Mass schedules
St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, 956 S. 10th Ave. in Kankakee will hold four Masses on Christmas Eve and two on Christmas Day.
The Christmas Eve schedule is: 3 p.m. children’s Mass, 6 p.m. Spanish Mass, 9 p.m. English Mass and 11 p.m. bilingual Mass. Christmas Day is: 10 a.m. English Mass, 12 p.m. Spansih Mass.
The schedule for Dec. 31 is 7:30 a.m. regular morning Mass, and 6 p.m. vigil bilingual Mass. On Jan. 1, the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, 6 p.m. bilingual Mass.
