The Gift of God Ministries has reopened as a shelter and resource center at 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.
The shelter and resource center will be accepting individuals (men and women) daily; 4-5 p.m. will be the intake/check-in.
Call 815-573-5314 with any questions or to register. All rules will be enforced.
It was Pastor Ed Kannapel who spearheaded the creation and operation of Gift of God Street Church and men’s homeless shelter, helping those less fortune in the community.
At 7 p.m. Monday, special guest speaker Denny Lehnus will be at Gift of God. Lehnus coached at Kankakee Westview H.S., Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Kankakee Community College rewriting the record books, and later in Anderson, Ind., for 12 years before retiring. He also broadcast home games for the Olivet Nazarene University men’s team.
New Vision hosts food pantry
New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its food pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Santa visits Saint Mark’s
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, the church will host Christmas with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be cookie decorating, reading with Mrs. Claus, photos with Santa and a treat bag.
Children younger than 10 are welcome but must be accompanied by an individual 16 or older.
‘Joys of Christmas’
The Music Department of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will present The “Joy of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday. The program will feature seasonal selections by the Chancel Choir and performances by the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise ensemble and a recorder group.
Kavin Sampson will present an organ selection. Also included is a children’s program directed by Amy Fox and a carol sing-a-long. Admission is free, and a free-will offering will be taken for the Ebenezer Community United Methodist Church in Cameroon.
For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408. Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, and is handicap accessible.
Bonfield Evangelical UMC’s Christmas Program
At 10 a.m. Dec. 18, Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith St., will host its Children’s Christmas Program. The program will coincide with the regular worship service. This year’s theme is “Truth About Christmas.”