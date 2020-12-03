Diocese of Joliet names vicar general
The Diocese of Joliet Bishop Ronald A. Hicks recently announced the appointment of the Rev. Richard L. Smith as vicar general for the Diocese of Joliet.
The position has been expanded to a full-time status in order to assist the Bishop in the governance, pastoral and administrative responsibilities of the Diocese.
Smith will continue to reside at Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Naperville, serving as pastor. The appointment was effective Dec. 1.
The office of the vicar general can be contacted at the Blanchette Catholic Center, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, Ill. 60403; 815-221-6184 and vicargeneral@dioceseofjoliet.org.
St. Rose’s adoration is now virtual
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, announced recently that public adoration is canceled until further notice due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. Virtual adoration will livestream on the Friends of St. Rose Facebook page from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
The association is concerned for the welfare of its members and friends. Stay safe and well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!