Pleasant Grove’s Watch Night service
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, with Rev. Ernest Rucker, will host a “Watch Night” service at 7 p.m. Saturday.
St. Mary’s New Year’s Mass
St. Mary’s New Year’s Mass
St. Mary’s Church, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, will host its New Year’s Day Mass at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 815-435-2432 or go to stmaryschurchbeaverville.com.
St. Rose’s Holiday Mass
St. Rose of Lima, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its Holiday Mass at 6 p.m. Friday, featuring singers Deacon Patrick Skelly and Sophia Menigoz. Enter through west door. For more information, call 815-573-5455.
Choices Food Pantry
From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Choices Youth Outreach International hosts a food pantry at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. All are welcome, and registration is required. For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.
Christ Community Church’s Bible Reset Course
From 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2, Christ Community Church will hold a four-week Bible Reset course at 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. The course is open to the public and will be taught by Senior Pastor Steve Surine.
“The new year is a great time for a reset. Whether you’ve read the Bible cover-to-cover many times or are just getting started in learning God’s Word for yourself, there’s something for you,” Surine said in a news release.
“The Bible Reset course will cover what the Bible is, why it can be trusted, how to read and study it and, most importantly, how to apply it to our everyday lives,” he added.
No previous Bible knowledge is necessary. There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring their own Bible or one will be provided.
