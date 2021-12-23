Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church to host Watch Night
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave. in Kankakee, will have a Watch Night Service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The services will be host by the Rev. Ernest Rucker, pastor.
Kankakee & Vicinity Baptist District Association to hold Watch Night
Kankakee & Vicinity Baptist District Association will have a Watch Night Service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.
The service will be hosted by the Rev. Rodney Lake, moderator and pastor of Pembroke Fellowship Church.
First Christian Church in Watseka hosting Christmas Eve service
First Christian Church, 546 North Sixth St. in Watseka, will be having a service at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Pastor Roy Johnson will be sharing. For more information, call 815-432-4211.
Mt. Olive holding Watch Night service
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Drive in Bradley, will have a Watch Night Service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.
The Rev. Clarence Dailey is the pastor.
Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church to hold Watch Day Service
Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave. in Kankakee will have its Watch Day Service starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 31
The pastor is the Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes.
Maternity BVM Taize Prayer
Taize Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave, Bourbonnais.
This simple, non-denominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.
First Monday Taize Prayer at Maternity BVM parish will be held Monday, Jan. 3.