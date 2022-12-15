...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt becoming west Saturday.
Significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Choices hosts a food pantry at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. All are welcome, and registration is required. For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.
Choices Winter Outerwear & Toy Giveaway
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Youth Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Choices Youth Outreach International/Morning Star MBC will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway. They are accepting donations of outerwear, toys and cash.
For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246 or Brenda Ervin at 815-685-0106. The program theme is “Put Christ Back In Christmas.”
Bonfield Evangelical UMC’s Christmas Program
At 10 a.m. Sunday, Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith St., will host its Children’s Christmas Program. The program will coincide with the regular worship service. This year’s theme is “Truth About Christmas.”
Christ Community Church’s Bible Reset Course
From 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2, Christ Community Church will hold a four-week Bible Reset course at 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. The course is open to the public and will be taught by Senior Pastor Steve Surine.
“The new year is a great time for a reset. Whether you’ve read the Bible cover-to-cover many times or are just getting started in learning God’s Word for yourself, there’s something for you,” Surine said in a news release.
“The Bible Reset course will cover what the Bible is, why it can be trusted, how to read and study it and most importantly how to apply it to our everyday lives,” he added.
No previous Bible knowledge is necessary. There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring their own Bible or one will be provided.