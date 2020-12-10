St. Rose of Lima to celebrate Christmas Mass
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate Advent-Christmas Mass at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. Registration is now open for the Mass by calling 815-573-5455.
Seating is limited due to COVID restrictions. Name, number in party and phone number are needed when making the reservation. No one will be admitted without a face covering. Everyone will be asked to sanitize their hands, and they will be shown to their seat. Enter through the west door by the elevator as usual.
The Wednesday afternoon public adoration has been canceled until further notice due to the increase in COVID 19 cases. Virtual Adoration will live stream on the Friends of St. Rose Facebook page from 1-2 p.m. every Wednesday. The St. Rose of Lima Association is concerned for the welfare of its members and friends. Stay safe and well.
