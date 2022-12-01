...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south winds to 35 kt becoming west to 40 kt with
a few gusts to 45 kt, and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south winds to 35 kt becoming west to 40 kt with
a few gusts to 45 kt, and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon, will host a large rummage sale including a bake sale and lunch. There will be bag-sale clothing and books. Kitchen items, winter clothing for everyone, bedding, framed art, Christmas items and more will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Clifton Madrigals at St. Rose
The Clifton High School Madrigal Singers, directed by Maggie Prendergast, will present an Advent, Early Christmas performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee. Use the West entrance under the canopy. Voluntary donations are appreciated. Father Vern Arseneau will be the Master of Ceremonies, Mark Nollar will be the organist and Deacon Pat Skelly will be a vocalist.
Gift of God reopens shelter
On Monday, The Gift of God Ministries will reopen as a shelter and resource center, at 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.
The shelter and resource center will be accepting individuals (men and women) daily; 4-5 p.m. will be the intake/check-in.
Call 815-573-5314 with any questions or to register. All rules will be enforced.
It was Pastor Ed Kannapel who spearheaded the creation and operation of Gift of God Street Church and men’s homeless shelter, helping those less fortune in the community.
Taize Prayer
Taize Prayer will be offered at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, Dec. 5, at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais.
This simple ecumenical prayer service consists of simple chants, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for peace in our the world.
Please join us for this time of quiet prayer Monday.
‘Joys of Christmas’
The Music Department of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will present The “Joy of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The program will feature seasonal selections by the Chancel Choir and performances by the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise ensemble and a recorder group.
Kavin Sampson will present an organ selection. Also included is a children’s program directed by Amy Fox and a carol sing-a-long. Admission is free, and a free-will offering will be taken for the Ebenezer Community United Methodist Church in Cameroon.
For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408. Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, and is handicap accessible.