church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

Sheldon United Methodist’s Rummage Sale

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon, will host a large rummage sale including a bake sale and lunch. There will be bag-sale clothing and books. Kitchen items, winter clothing for everyone, bedding, framed art, Christmas items and more will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Clifton Madrigals at St. Rose

