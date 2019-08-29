Risen Savior Lutheran to hold free meal
Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1881 W. Division, Manteno, will hold a free meal from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Donations of gently used coats, gloves and jackets will be donated to a local homeless shelter.
Coal City Methodist to host picnic
Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will host their Picnic on the Patio at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Dinner and a concert will be included with the purchase of a $15 ticket to the picnic.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 at the church and at Rolando’s Furniture. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
St. Paul’s to hold annual Fun Fair
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 140 Thelma St., Manhattan, will hold their Seventh annual Fun Fair, from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. The Fun Fair will have kid’s games at 25 cents each, food, face painting, a bounce house, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and a silent auction for the adults to participate in.
The fun fair games will be over at 4 p.m. as will serving of the food (or until sold out). The silent auction will end at 3:30 p.m.
Coal City Methodist to host craft and vendor show
Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will host their craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 in the fellowship hall at the church. Crafters and vendors are still needed.
Spaces and tables are available for $30. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. If interested, contact Millerat at 815-530-5933 or the church at 815-634-8670. Admission for shoppers will be $1, and breakfast and lunch will also be available to purchase.
One Heart One Soul to host prayer breakfast
One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee, will hold a free prayer breakfast, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5. There will be a free will donation and the speaker will be Deborah Dodt.
To make reservations, call Mary Stella at 815-935-0800.
Wesley UMC to hold Sunday school rally
Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland S., Bradley, will kick off the Sunday school year with Rally Day at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.
There will be a short story, games and prizes, bounce house, and light refreshments. All ages are welcome to join in the fun.
First Baptist holding soccer camp
First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. State Route 113, Kankakee, will be sponsoring a free soccer camp for grades 1-12 from 4-8 p.m. every Monday from Sept. 9-Oct. 28.
All players must have cleats, shin guards, soccer balls, and water. Register online at firstbaptistkankakee.net or for more information, call 815-932-2214.
