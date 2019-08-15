United Methodist Church to host Pork Dinner
Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will hold their “Hallelujah” Pork Dinner Saturday, August 17 from 4-6:30 p.m. They will be serving pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, green beans, bread and assorted desserts and drinks. Tickets will be sold at the door. $10 for ages 13 and older, $6 for children age 6-12, and children age 5 and under eat free. Carry-outs will be available. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the church’s building fund.
Zion Lutheran to host installation
Zion Lutheran Church, 11478 IL-17, Bonfield, will host the installation service of Vicar Dwight Wyeth at 5 p.m., Saturday. A light lunch will follow to meet Vicar and his family.
True Vine to host anniversary
True Vine Church Of God In Christ, 369 S. Chicago Ave., will host their anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday, celebrating Pastor Abram Lane and Missionary Mattie Lane.
New Vision to hold church picnic
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee will hold a church picnic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome. Bring a dish and enjoy food, fun and fellowship.
Second Baptist to hold anniversary
Second Baptist Church, 717 North Wildwood Ave., Kankakee will celebrate their 94th church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday, September 18. Guest speakers for the evening service will be Pastor Larry V. Tyler and First Lady Cynthia Tyler and the Second Baptist Church family of Joliet.
Behold to perform at community church service
The Sheldon Community Center, 140 S. 4th Street, Sheldon will hold their Sheldon Fun Days Community Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The gospel group Behold will perform during the service. A potluck will follow the service, and any donations will be given to the Sheldon Food Pantry.
Redeeming Life Ministries to hold revival
Redeeming Life Ministries Church, 1284 S. 4th Ave., Kankakee will continue to hold their Awakening Revival 2019 at 7 p.m. Friday. The Friday night speaker will be Apostle Rozell Wofford. For more information, call Elder Richard Lythberg at 708-355-1654, or Pastor James Carr at 815-573-3458.
