New Vision food pantry open Friday and Saturday
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee (right behind Poor Boys) will hold their food pantry from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s first come, first served. For more information, call 815-231-6756.
Wilton Center celebrating 100 years
Wilton Center Federated Church, 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan, will be celebrating 100 years of ministry with a Community Family Fun Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event will include refreshments and activities for all ages.
Admission is free. For more information, call 815-478-3923.
Wesley United blesses backpacks
Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland, Bradley, will be blessing backpacks for students going back to school with school supplies, at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at the church. Students should bring their backpack for the blessing, and they’ll also receive a backpack tag.
Morning Star to hold anniversary service
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will celebrate their 91st church anniversary starting at 8 a.m. Sunday with two services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dr. K. Edward Copeland will be the guest speaker.
