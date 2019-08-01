Morning Star to host EmpowHERment 2019
Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host their first annual women’s weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They will provide a forum for awareness in areas of health and wellness, education and more. Guest speakers will include Dr. Cynthia Taylor, Pastor Grace Smith and Pastor Lori Holmes. For more information, call the church at 815-939-2100.
Bonfield Grand Prairie to host worship in the park
Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish will hold a community worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bonfield Quarry (off Johnson Ave.). Come and meet the new pastor, Keith Blackenship. Picnic tables will be provided and chairs are encouraged.
Community Church of Holiness holding Gospel Fest
The Community Church of Holiness at 481 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee will holding Gospel Fest outside the church this weekend.
There will be a musical at 2 p.m. on Saturday, a praise worship service at noon Sunday and a musical at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Kankakee’s Musical Guest include: The Burtis Sisters, The Burtis Boyz, Gospel Harmonettes, Good Spirit Gospel Singers, and other local soloist and choirs. Out of town Special Guest: Devoted of Newton, MS, Men of Worship & Pastor Dwayne McDaniels of Chicago, Traveling Kings of East Chicago, Ind., Sounds of Joy of Joliet, Pastor Ben & Sounds of Salvation along with As One Singers of Indianapolis, Ind.
Everyone is welcome. For more information call 815-935-2924.
