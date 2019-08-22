First Baptist to host soccer camp
First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. Rt. 113, Kankakee, will hold a free soccer camp every Monday from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. Players must be in grades 1st through 12th, and have equipment to participate. Register online at www.firstbaptistkankakee.net, or call 815-932-2214 for more information.
Power of Christ MBC celebrating anniversary
The Power of Christ Missionary Baptist Church at 1111 E. Chestnut St. in Kankakee is inviting the public in celebrating its seventh anniversary with a picnic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The church will also be holding a worship severice at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The guest speaker will be Karyn Decuir. The theme this year is: Completion. Joshua 1:16, “How to complete the work God gives us. ...”
For more information, call Velma Brown at 815-690-1639.
Coal City Methodist to host craft and vendor show
Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will host their craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 in the fellowship hall at the church. Crafters and vendors are still needed. Spaces and tables are available for $30. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. If interested, contact Millerat at 815-530-5933 or the church at 815-634-8670. Admission for shoppers will be $1, and breakfast and lunch will also be available to purchase.
St. Paul’s to hold annual Fun Fair
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 140 Thelma St., Manhattan, will hold their 7th annual Fun Fair, September 2 from noon-4 p.m. The Fun Fair will have kid’s games at $.25 each, food, face painting, a bounce house, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and a silent auction for the adults to participate in. The fun fair games will be over at 4:00 p.m. as will serving of the food (or until sold out). The silent auction will end at 3:30 p.m.
Businesses or individuals in the Manhattan/New Lenox area (or others) may donate a new item for the silent auction for this church fundraiser. Items to be donated can be dropped off at the church no later than August 26. Please call the church office at 815-478-4900 to make arrangements to drop off the donations. To get involved or for more information, call Linda Wagner at 814-478-4900.
American Lutheran to host anniversary celebration
American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais, will host a 70th year anniversary celebration, Sunday from 9-11:30 a.m. The celebration will include worship service, brunch and commemoration.
