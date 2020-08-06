We Stand for Christ Ministries wants to make a difference
We Stand for Christ Ministries is looking to help the homeless and those less fortunate of Kankakee County.
To do so, it needs your help. The ministry offers removal of scrap, appliances, household items, as well as estate and foreclosure clean-outs.
The ministry also accepts cash donations, to help others.
For more information, call or text 815-954-4548 or 763-300-3149.
Kankakee Community No More Excuses meeting to be held
Kankakee Community No More Excuses meeting, hosted by We Stand for Christ Ministries, meets from 5:30-6:45 every Monday at Jeffers Park, 221 W. Water St., Kankakee
Facilitators will be Alonzo Cephus, James Banks and Minster James Smith. If you need a ride, please allow 24 hours notice.
The purpose of the meeting, No More Excuse, is to overcome, to encourage, challenge and inspire others to find solutions to their issues in life. This meeting, No More Excuses, is spiritually based in Proverbs 4:23.
For more information, call 815-573-5463 or 763-300-3149.
