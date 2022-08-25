Daily Journal logo

Lifehouse’s First Graduation

Lifehouse of Kankakee County Transitional Recovery Home, located at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee, will host its first graduation at 1 p.m. Saturday. The guest speaker will be Jeff Bennett, McColly Bennett Real Estate.

The Board is proud to introduce the first graduate, Mr. Timothy Cadle. Timothy is a “Shining Example” of change. He has completed and fulfilled all requirements of the program as a productive citizen. He has grown spiritually with Godly values and continues to grow into the man of God he’s called him to be.

