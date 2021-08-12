Calvary Community Church holding tent service at GladFest
Calvary Community Church, 500 S. Gladiolus St. in Momence will be holding a GladFest tent service at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Ted Petersen.
Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 9:53 am
Calvary Community Church holding tent service at GladFest
Calvary Community Church, 500 S. Gladiolus St. in Momence will be holding a GladFest tent service at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Ted Petersen.
Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar.
Reader-submitted photos of local people and events in July.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription