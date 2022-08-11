Pleasant Grove’s Outreach Parade
Pleasant Grove will have a Outreach Parade at noon Sunday.
Those in the parade are asked to line up at 11:30 a.m. at Kankakee Junior High School.
Pleasant Grove’s Outreach Parade
Pleasant Grove will have a Outreach Parade at noon Sunday.
Those in the parade are asked to line up at 11:30 a.m. at Kankakee Junior High School.
The parade is open to anyone who wants to participate, including churches, individuals, businesses, clubs and organizations.
The parade route is Hillcrest, Marycrest and Hobbie Heights.
The parade will conclude at Pleasant Grove, 487 N. Fairmont Ave. There will be free food, water and soda.
At 10:45 a.m. Aug. 14, there will be an Outdoor Worship Service (under the big tent) on the church grounds and there will be free food, water and soda.
Donations are accepted and can be sent to Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, or call Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327.
Back to School Party from New Vision
Starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at 555 S. Schuyler will be a “Stop The Shooting” march with the tagline, “Put the guns down; start kneeling on your knees.” The march and prayer will be followed by a back to school fair at New Vision MB Church, located at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature games, food, music and drinks. The church will be accepting donations on this day. For more information, call 815-231-6756.
Faith Deliverance Appreciation
Faith Deliverance Teaching Center, 210 North Indiana Ave., Kankakee will be celebrating Pastor/Teacher Diane Epting 17th Appreciation. The celebration will run Aug. 19-21 and will feature four speakers.
• At 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, is Pastor/Teacher Percy Bobo
• At 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, is Pastor Reggie Jones
• At 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, is Minister/Teacher Carla Claypool
• At 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, is Pastor Jessie Young
The theme is “Blessed of God, Ephesians 1:3.” Food will be served.
Contact Traveas Claypool at 815-351-6591 for more information.
St. Patrick Parish picnic
The church, located at 119 Market St., Momence, will kick off Aug. 21 celebrations with a 10:30 a.m. bilingual outdoor mass with Ana Rivas and her choir. After the mass, there will be a picnic with music, games and activities.
Gardening Seminars at Morning Star Baptist
Morning Star Baptist Church, at 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting “We Love Gardening and You Will Too!” a series of free gardening seminars all beginning at 11 a.m.
• Saturday, August 27
• Saturday, October 22
Dr. Rodney Alford will be the speaker for all seminars. Seminars will be held at the Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church). Call the church office at 815-939-2100 with any questions.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.