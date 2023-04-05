New Vision Food Pantry
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its food pantry.
Monthly Mass at St. Rose of Lima
At St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Stations of the Cross are said shortly after 3 p.m. during Lent.
Morning Star’s Resurrection Service
At 10 a.m. Sunday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee, led by Pastor Montele A. Crawford, will have a Resurrection Service. There will be a special children’s presentation.
First Assembly of God’s Easter Service
First Assembly of God, 27 N. Monterey Drive, Kankakee, (Route 17 west), will hold Easter services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call 815-932-0322.
Pleasant Grove M.B. Church’s Resurrection Service
At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 487 North Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, lead by Pastor Ernest Rucker, will have a Resurrection Service.
Blood Drive at American Lutheran Church
From 1-6 p.m. April 18, American Red Cross will host a blood drive at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. There will be food and refreshments for those who donate. Sign up at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
New Vision MB Church assisting with tornado relief
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 East Merchant St., Kankakee, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Foundation, led by President Pat Polk, has reserved two 26-foot trucks, costing $2,072, that will carry water, non-perishable food, clothing for men, women and children, toiletries (soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, paper towels, tissues, blankets, pillows) bibles, hymn books, diapers and more to bring to those impacted by the tornadoes in Mississippi.
In addition to item donation, funds are needed for gas, hotel and cost for volunteers that will be traveling to Amory and Rolling Fork, Miss., to deliver the items.
Donations can be dropped off at the church.
The trucks will be leaving Kankakee, en route to Mississippi on April 24.
All donations will be appreciated and are tax deductible. Letters will be provided to donors upon request.
For more information, call the church at 815-933-3155 or Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.
Concert at First Presbyterian in Kankakee
At 3:30 p.m. April 30, a combo playing classic rock music from Olivet Nazarene University, under the direction of Professor Freddie Franken, will present a concert at the church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee. It is free of charge and open to the public.
